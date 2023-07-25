Ministerial List: I’m Not Bothered By Campaign Of Calumny – Umana





A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, has said that he was not bothered about the recent blackmail and smear campaigns targeted at him over the much-expected ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

Umana was responding to reactions over a letter authored by a certain group, Akwa Ibom APC Renaissance, addressed to the Secretary to Sovernment of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on appointment of a minister from Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued by his media office, Umana advised that if the smear campaign was about a ministerial appointment, those behind it should know that it is entirely the prerogative of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to appoint whoever he so wishes to work with.

He stated: “My position is that blackmailers, those who fabricate stories and those who peddle false stories to malign me because they want ministerial appointment, should leave me alone.

“They ought to know that the appointment of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper