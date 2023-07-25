NIPOST Restates Commitment To Customers, Staff Welfare





The postmaster general of the Federation/CEO of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Rt Hon. Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju has restated NIPOST’s commitment to customers and staff welfare, stressing that the renewed NIPOST is poised to ensure staff re-orientation for improved service delivery that would bring about customer satisfaction.

The NIPOST boss also harped on the importance of human capacity development for staff, adding that training and re- training of staff is a priority for the management under his administration, especially marketers to enable them acquire the necessary skills and knowledge.

He said this while declaring open a two-day NIPOST Marketing Retreat 2023, with the Theme: “Interfacing with Customers, The Postal Perspective,” held at the Davina Hotel & Event Center, Nasarawa State recently, which was organised to train marketing officers nationwide.

A statement issued by the media office of the agency said the retreat, which came days after the commissioning of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper