No Going Back On Withdrawal Of Police Escorts From Civilians – FPRO





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has said that there was no going back on the planned withdrawal of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel from Very Important Personalities (VIPs).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Monday, said the withdrawal process had already commenced with a comprehensive report, which has been submitted by the constituted committee assigned to oversee the seamless implementation of the directive; and the inspector-general of police has activated the mobilization process for the establishment of the Police Quick Intervention Squad which precedes the withdrawal policy.

Part of the statement stated that the NPF “hereby addresses recent news circulating regarding the possible reversal of the PMF reform policy and the decision of acting inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from certain important personalities. The Force wishes to clarify that the decision to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper