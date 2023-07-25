Ondo Moves To Attract $2bn Investments





Acting governor of Ondo State Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has expressed the readiness of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government to attract $2 billion in investments to the state.

He said the administration would create 70,000 new jobs and engage with 100 donor partners and 1,500 investors with the ongoing “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit”.

Addressing a gathering yesterday at the unveiling of the 2nd “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit”, tagged: “Developing Possibilities”, held at the International Culture and Event Centre (the Dome), Akure, the state capital, Aiyedatiwa said the state is poised to attract significant investments in gas adoption and related industries.

He said these targets demonstrate the present administration’s ambitious vision for a vibrant and thriving economy that uplifts the people of the state and enriches their lives.

According to him, the development was to re-echo the unwavering commitment of the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi…





Source: Leadership Newspaper