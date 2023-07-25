Police Unveil Emergency App To Tackle Crimes





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has unveiled an App, Police VGS Quick Emergency Report and Response System (QERRS), aimed at tackling dimensions of crime and criminalities in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Police-VGS Quick Emergency Reporting and Response System, a smart policing initiative aimed at revolutionising police response to emergency and ensuring swift and efficient action in critical situations, the acting inspector-general of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, noted that the Police-VGS, an additional option to the already launched C4i-NPF Rescue Me App, represents the epitome of the Nigeria Police’s commitment to the security and safety of members of the public.

He further urged every resident of Nigeria to embrace the innovation wholeheartedly, stressing that its adoption will impact policing services significantly.

“The Police-VGS QERRS is an application that has been modelled to ensure prompt response and referral in the event of emergencies such as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper