PSG In Barren Draw With Ronaldo’s Al Nassr In Japan Friendly





Paris Saint-Germain’s Japan tour began with a whimper on Tuesday as they played out a 0-0 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Osaka.

Japanese fans flocked to stadiums to see Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar strut their stuff in a series of friendlies for PSG last year, but none of that trio was on show this time around.

Messi has departed for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Neymar has been out with a knee injury since February and only just returned to full training.

Mbappe was sensationally left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure for Asia, with his future at the club in doubt.

