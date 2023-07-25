Rivers East Senator To Establish ‘Senatorial Embassy’ In Abuja





The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District of Rivers State, Senator Onyesoh Allwell Iheacho, has announced plan to establish what he called Senatorial Embassy in Abuja to ensure inclusivity among his constituents.

According to him, the initiative aims to bridge gaps, embrace diversity, and make his impact felt more effectively among the good people of Rivers East.

The Senator gave the hint during a congratulatory visit by the Abuja Chapter of the Ogbakor Ikwerre Ethnic Organization to the lawmaker after his inauguration.

The group, led by its Chairman, Mr. Ovudun Nsirin, and other stakeholders, visited the Senator to extend their congratulations and get acquainted with him.

During the visit, the group commended Senator Allwell for his outstanding performance in various aspects of life and praised his hospitality despite the short notice.

They emphasized that his willingness to receive them early demonstrated his unique qualities as a leader.

The group also expressed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper