2023 WWC: Spain Trash Zambia 5-0 In Group C Game





It was another humiliating defeat for the Copper Queens of Zambia, who were hammered 5-0 by Spain in Group C of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

A brace from Alba Redondo and Jennifer Hermoso and a solitary strike by Teresa Abelleira made it back-to-back defeats for Zambia.

In their first game against 2011 World Cup champions Japan, the Zambians also lost 5-0.

Abelleira gave Spain the lead in the 9th minute before Hermoso doubled their lead on 13th minute.

Redondo added the third goal in the 69th minute while Hermoso scored the fourth just a minute later.

With five minutes left, Redondo made it five to complete the rout.

Meanwhile, the other game of the group saw Japan beat Costa Rica 2-0.





Source: Leadership Newspaper