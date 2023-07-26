Abbas Seeks More Nigerian, German Parliament Collaboration





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for more collaborations and engagements between the Nigerian National Assembly and the German Parliament also known as “The Bundestag”.

Abbas also urged Germany to emulate the United Kingdom (UK) in the advancement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Made the call in Abuja yesterday when the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, visited him.

Günther was accompanied by the head of political, Matthias Dold and the political officer, Uduak-Abasi Akpabio, on the visit.

Abbas said, “I want to appreciate the long-standing and historical relationship between Nigeria and Germany, which spans more than 60 years. To the best of my knowledge, it has been a mutually beneficial relationship. Both the German and Nigerian governments have benefitted immensely from the relationship. I am proud to say that in Africa today, we are one of the major partners of Germany in diplomatic relations.

“We believe…





Source: Leadership Newspaper