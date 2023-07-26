British Lawmaker Promises Support For Girl-Child In Nigeria





Lord John David Taylor of Warwick and member, House of Lords in the United Kingdom Parliament has described the Nigerian Woman as industrious, focused and goal-oriented, promising to begin a project for the enhancement of the fortunes of the girl-child in the most populous black nation in the world.

Taylor made the promise in London at the launch of the onehundred and ninety page book titled; “Beyond Beauty” written by the award winning author, Dr Blessing Agbomhere.

The book which captures the values of education, entrepreneurship, patriotism and community service as portrayed by notable Nigerian women such as Esther Agbomhere, Dora Akunyili, Stella Adadevoh, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, including young women in the country, portrays the story of a young woman who, through the tutelage of her mother and society, realizes that beauty is more than what the eyes can see.

A statement issued by the author, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, said the well…





Source: Leadership Newspaper