Emefiele: Our Personnel, NCoS Officials Exhibited Overzealousness – DSS





The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to the melee at the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, over the custody of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, saying that both its personnel and the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) exhibited overzealousness in the handling and re-arresting of Emefiele.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, who in a statement on Wednesday noted that the personnel from both agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, said the secret Police has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter.

“This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward,” he stated.

Recall that there was a free-for-all at the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos between the DSS and the NCoS officials after the arraignment of Emefiele on a two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper