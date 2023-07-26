Gov Adeleke Appoints Bamikole Omishore As Cabinet-level Special Adviser





Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has appointed a seasoned International Relations and digital communications specialist, Bamikole Omishore, as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Multilateral Relations.

This was disclosed on Wednesday when the governor assigned portfolios to his newly appointed Special Advisers.

Omishore, who is a master-strategist, tech and real estate investor, has for years been a leading advocate for gender equality and youth inclusion in politics and governance.

He was the lead coordinator of the Made-in-Nigeria Initiative, engineered by the Office of the President of Nigerian Senate between 2015 and 2019. He was also one of the lead facilitators in the promotion of the Procurement Act, a law, which is aimed at stimulating local production, promoting the patronage and consumption of local products, and enhancing the value of the Naira.

In 2011, he was appointed as Special Assistant on Media and Advocacy to Senator…





Source: Leadership Newspaper