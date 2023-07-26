JUST-IN: Tinubu In Emergency Meeting With ECOWAS Leaders Over Coup Scare In Niger





President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic has arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a bilateral meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The visit marks President Talon’s second trip to Abuja in a span of nine days, with his previous visit on July 18 accompanied by two other colleagues, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic and President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting gains significance amidst the backdrop of President Bazoum’s recent detainment by disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard, who are now facing an “ultimatum” from the Army.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria’s President Tinubu is the new chairman of Authority and Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu also took to his verified social media handles at about the same time to explain the reason for the emergency meeting.

The President wrote: “I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned…





Source: Leadership Newspaper