JUST-IN: Tinubu Reacts To Events In Niger Republic, Says ECOWAS Stands With Bazoum





President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, reacted to what he called unpleasant developments around the highest political leadership in the neighbouring Niger Republic, expressing unwavering support for the democratically elected government in the country under President Mohamed Bazoum.

As the crisis in Niger Republic unfolds, Tinubu, on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), reaffirmed the region’s commitment to upholding democracy and constitutional order in the troubled nation.

Tinubu emphasised that the region will stand firmly behind the democratically elected government in Niger.

He underscored the significance of preserving democratic values and institutions, not only for the people of Niger but for the stability and progress of the entire West African region

He said, “Inormation filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper