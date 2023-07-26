NYSC Tasks Corps Members On Legacies In Communities





The director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), brigadier general Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed has advised corp members to leave a good reputation in their host communities.

The DG stated this while addressing corps members during his visit to NYSC Bayelsa State permanent orientation camp in Boro, Kolokuma/ Opokuma local government area of the state.

According to a press statement by Eddy Megwa, the director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC admonished them to initiate and execute good projects that will improve the well-being of their host communities.

He said one of the four cardinal programmes of the scheme, community service, was designed to improve the standard of living of the public.

General Ahmed also cautioned corps members to be security conscious at all times and charged them not to indulge in anything that can expose them to danger.

“You must be security conscious at all times. Avoid late night movements and don’t travel at night. Avoid lone movements and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper