Outrage Over Dilapidated Enugu Sec School As Citizens Ask Gov Mbah To Intervene





Indigenes of Enugu State have taken to social media to decry the deplorable state of Model Comprehensive Boys Secondary School (MCBSS), Inyi, Oji-River LGA of the State.

Consequently, they called on Governor Peter Mbah to, as a matter of urgency, intervene and return the lost glory of the school.

Photographs of the sorry state of the school went viral after a renowned banker and businessman, Sir Magnus Chukwuekezie, shared the photographs of the school, which is his alma mater, on Facebook.

Chukwuekezie wrote: “July 27th marks another year around the sun for me, and as I look back at the journey, there’s one place that has been pivotal in my personal and professional growth – my alma mater, Model Comprehensive Boys Secondary School Inyi, Oji-River LGA, Enugu. On that day, rather than celebrating with gifts and festivities, I’m choosing to dedicate my birthday to a cause that is dear to my heart, and I am hoping that you might join me.

“MCBSS Inyi, the place that shaped me, is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper