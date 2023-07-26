Sanwo-Olu Urges Nurses To Adapt Technology For Better Services





Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged nurses to adapt and harness the power of technology to enhance nursing education curriculum and professional examinations, stressing that this will ultimately improve the quality of patient care in healthcare facilities across Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu who gave this advice yesterday at the opening ceremony of the biennial workshop for examiners of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) in Lagos, said nurses can create a more dynamic, engaging, and effective evaluation process that aligns with modern healthcare demands if the right technological tools can be leveraged.

The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that health workers shared goal is to identify practical solutions that will elevate the standard of healthcare to Nigerians adding that harnessing technology will help proffer solutions to nursing education and practice in various…





Source: Leadership Newspaper