Smoking Causes Mouth Cancer – NTCA





The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) has warned Nigerians against smoking, saying it causes cancer.

NTCA chairman, Akinbode Oluwafemi, who gave the warning at a press briefing in Abuja, however, said that implementation of Graphic Health Warnings policy on tobacco products is an effective way to reduce tobacco use and it associated harms.

He said tobacco use has led to the death of more than eight million people each year and if the current trends continue, this number is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

“this measure is contained in Article 11 of the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC), and in our local laws. Section 20 of the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015 (NTC Act)” and the first set of warning is a as result of a contrast image healthy lungs and diseased lungs of a smoker issued on the June 22, 2021 and expired on June 22, 2023 after a period of two years and that this Warnings have been approved by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper