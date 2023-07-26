Subsidy Removal: Be Patient With Tinubu, Ex-APC Acting Chair Tells Nigerians





A former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman, Governing Council, of the Institute for Progressive Affairs, Hilliard Eta, has implored Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the benefits of doubt in his ongoing efforts to change the fortunes of the country for good.

Specifically, he noted that the president would definitely address the challenges occasiined by the removal petrol subsidy.

Addressing journalists after a meeting at the APC national secretariat in Abuja to discuss the 10th anniversary of the party with the leadership of the party, Eta absolved President Tinubu of any wrongdoing, insisting that it was too early to pick holes in his administration’s policies.

Eta who was also a former national vice chairman (South-South) of the party stated that a considerable number of the masses voted for Tinubu because of his ideologies and strong conviction that he can arrest the dwindling fortunes of the country.

Noting that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper