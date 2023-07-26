Vanuatu Kicks As UK Revokes Visa-free Entry Permit For Citizens





The United Kingdom has revoked its visa-free entry permit for all citizens of Vanuatu effective July 19, 2023.

A statement by the Trade Commissioner of The Republic of Vanuatu to Nigeria, Rita Oyoku, on Wednesday, said the revocation was as a result of what UK’s Home Office termed as “Clear and evident of abuse of the CBI program”.

But, the Vanuatu Government has strongly challenged the assertions made by the British Government and as a matter of urgency was taking steps to resolve the situation.

“In Furtherance to the step taken by the Vanuatu Government, four weeks grace period had been granted to all those who have already booked or purchased their tickets to travel to the United Kingdom but those travelers must arrive not later than 16th of August, 2023,” the statement said.

The Minister also assured all Vanuatu citizens of the government’s commitment in seeing that the issue was resolved.

“All Vanuatu citizens are also advised to remain calm and adhere to this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper