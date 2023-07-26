Wema Bank Announces Salary Increment Succour For Employees





To cushion the effect of harsh economic realities occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Wema Bank has announced an increase in salaries for its employees.

According to the bank, the increment was to equip the full cadre of its staff to maintain a good standard of living in the current economic climate and also set the standard for pro-employee initiatives in Nigeria.

In a statement by its Divisional Head, People, Brand & Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, the bank said it remains a brand, which in addition to job creation, also ensures that its employees execute their duties in an enabling and rewarding environment without compromising their work-life balance.

Ogungbenro said it is a stance that has rightfully earned the financial institution its spot among the top tier banks in the industry, adding that the bank has maintained a track record of actively driving the personal and professional growth of its employees adding that its staff benefit from a plethora of health, wellness,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper