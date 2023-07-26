Yobe Govt Trains 76 Directors, Senior Officers At ASCON  





As part of measures towards bridging the gap created by the retirement of both the middle and senior officers in the civil service, the Yobe State government has sponsored the training of 76 officers in the directorate and senior officers at strategic positions at the Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos.

At the farewell ceremony in his office in Damaturu, the head of the civil service, Alhaji Garba Bilal, said the training was meant to enhance the capacity of the officers for improved service delivery.

Bilal said the administration of governor Mai Mala Buni considers training and retraining as the greatest tool in facing the modern challenges for proper implementation of government policies and programmes.

“Let me use this forum to inform you that one of the important cardinal principles of the administration of His Excellency Hon Mai Mala Buni is to ensure that civil servants are trained because If you are not trained, you cannot perform your duties…





Source: Leadership Newspaper