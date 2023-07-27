Bayelsa Deserves 30 LGs, Gov Diri Tells NASS





Governor of Bayelsa State Douye Diri has called for the creation of at least 30 local government areas for the state by the National Assembly (NASS) in order to fast-track its development.

Diri stated this yesterday at the swearing-in of eight local government caretaker chairmen and 32 Rural Development Authority (RDA) chairmen at the executive council chambers of Government House, Yenagoa.

The oaths of allegiance and office were administered by the state chief registrar, Amaebi Oruka.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, charged the new caretaker chairmen of the councils and their RDA counterparts to reside in their local government headquarters.

He said the government would frown at any council chairman that flouted the directive on residency.

He also directed the new chairmen and their RDA counterparts to appoint only five supervisory councilors and that they are only entitled to three personal aides.

Governor Diri reminded them that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper