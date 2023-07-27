Gov Inuwa Hails Army Over Peace Role In Gombe





Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said the security of lives and property of the citizenry remains paramount in his administration and will continue to work assiduously to guard it.

He stated this while receiving in audience, the newly-posted commander, 301 Field Artillery Regiment Gombe, Col. Musa S. Ahmed in company of the immediate past commander, Col Abiah O. Ndah.

Inuwa, who welcomed the new commander, assured him of the usual support of the state government to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the task of combating security challenges and maintaining the prevailing peace and tranquility in Gombe State.

He used the occasion to commend the 301 Field Artillery Regiment Gombe for its role in strengthening the state’s security initiative, and ensuring peace and stability across the state.

The governor also lauded the Nigerian Army in general for upholding professionalism on duty, pledging that his government will continue to sustain partnership…





Source: Leadership Newspaper