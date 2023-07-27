JUST-IN: Kwankwaso, Lalong, Faleke Left Out As Tinubu Nominates 28 Ministers





Former Kano State governor and ally of President Bola Tinubu, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; director-general of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, and secretary of the Council, Hon. James Faleke, were conspicuously missing on the list of 28 ministerial nominees put forward by the President.

This is as Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamola, delivered President Bola Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees to the Senate in session on Thursday afternoon.

Gbajabiamila was admitted into the Red Chamber at about 1.18pm to deliver the message after Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, had moved for the top presidential aide’s admission into the hallowed chamber.

Gbajabiamila delivered the list to the Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, and thereafter exchanged pleasantries with some Senators and left the chamber at about 1.30pm.

Earlier, the Senate held a closed-door or executive session on Thursday afternoon apparently to sort out some issues…





Source: Leadership Newspaper