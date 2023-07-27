Plateau Govt, Firm Sign MoU On 300 Hydropower Plants





Plateau State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of over 300 power plants as part of efforts to open up the state for industrialisation.

The secretary to the state government (SSG) Samuel Jatau signed the MoU on behalf of the government while AVM Chollom Pam (rtd) signed on behalf of Shimankar Valley Limited, the construction firm.

Jatau said the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of the industrialisation of the state by the Mutfwang administration.

“Today, the signing of this MoU shows the seriousness in which the Plateau State government intends to drive the state into the area of industrialisation. As you are aware, there is no industry without power, so we need to start from the bottom up and that’s why we are signing this MoU.

“A team of experts will be set up to interface with their team to see the details. We are happy to have this MoU signed. You can see everybody holding very heavy power banks because of the problem of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper