Police Parade Graduate With 4 Guns In Plateau





Plateau State Police Command have paraded a graduate with four locally-fabricated rifles and 40mm ammunition at police headquarters in Jos.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, stated this when he paraded the suspect and several others before newsmen at Police Headquarters in Jos. He said these suspects were arrested during stop-and-search operation on Jos-Pankshin Road.

Onyeka said upon handing over the main suspect, the police commenced investigations and in the process, four locally-fabricated rifles were recovered from his house.

The CP said the command also arrested some other suspects over alleged kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and cult activities, among other crimes.

The main suspect told newsmen that he manufactured the rifles for his personal use.

“I’m a hunter and I give herbal medicine to people.

“Because I visit the bush regularly, I produced the guns for my hunting and self-protection,” he said.

The police commissioner said all the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper