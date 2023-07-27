Senate Wants Vulnerable Nigerians Immunised Against Diphtheria





The Senate has mandated the Federal Ministry of Health to, as a matter of urgency, commence immunisation of vulnerable Nigerians against diphtheria disease following the death of 20 people in Kaduna State.

Its decision followed a motion which came under order 41 and 51 sponsored by Sunday Marshall Katung (PDP Kaduna South) informing the senators that about 20 people have died of diphtheria in Kafanchan and Makarfi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Katung said the index case of a four-year-old male child whose illness started on July 4 in Jema’a LGA has led to the killing of about 20 people.

“Further notes that since this index case, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll from the diphtheria outbreak in the State has risen to 17 with 68 suspected cases identified across the state as at Sunday the 23rd of July 2023;

“Also notes that a breakdown shows 10 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna…





Source: Leadership Newspaper