Strike: Give Me More Time, Tinubu Appeals To Organised Labour





In a bid to avert a potential nationwide strike by the organised Labour, President Bola Tinubu has made an earnest appeal to workers in the country, urging them to suspend their industrial actions and allow his administration more time to attend to their demands.

The plea was revealed to journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, who led a delegation of House members to meet with President Tinubu on Wednesday.

The looming industrial crisis stemmed from the Nigerian Labour Congress’ (NLC) warning that workers in the country would embark on a week-long protest to express their disapproval of the latest hike in the price of the premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

As part of their responsibilities, the House of Representatives expressed readiness to intervene in the brewing industrial protest, scheduled to begin from Wednesday, August 2nd.

The Speaker disclosed that their earlier visit to the…





