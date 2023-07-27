Subsidy Removal: Why We Are Taking Time To Roll Out Palliatives – Presidency





In response to the recent outcry over the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, the Presidency has come forward to explain the delay in rolling out palliatives to cushion the effects.

The contemplated palliative is aimed at providing relief to the citizens and mitigating the harsh economic realities caused by the policy change.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, emphasised that the government was being cautious to avoid any mistake in the implementation of the palliative package.

During a meeting between government officials and organised Labour representatives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Verheijen addressed journalists alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, was part of a series of discussions centered on finding ways to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper