Unknown Gunmen Abduct Popular Broadcaster In Imo





Unknown gunmen, on Thursday morning, abducted a popular broadcast journalist, Chinonso Uba, popularly known as NonsoNkwa in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Uba was accosted and whisked away by gun-wielding men after he finished anchoring his morning programme on Ozisa FM, Owerri, housed by Assumpta Cathedral of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese.

He was driving in his Highlander jeep when the attackers, who laid ambush for him, double-crossed him in front of Holy Ghost College junction.

Eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen operated in a Hilux vehicle, a Lexus 350 jeep and ES 330 car.

The source said that the attackers forced the activist journalist into one of their vehicles and zoomed off.

According to a source, “Chinonso Uba has been kidnapped. He was double crossed by masked men in two vehicles. He drove out of Ozisa FM after he finished anchoring his morning programme. He was traced to the Holy Ghost College Secondary School junction where he was abducted.

“He resisted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper