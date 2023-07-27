Why Tinubu Didn’t Attach Portfolio To Ministerial Nominess – Gbajabiamila





Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained the rationale behind the President’s decision not to attach specific portfolios to the list of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, while attaching portfolios would have been a welcomed approach, President Tinubu chose to maintain flexibility in assigning roles within the government.

“For me, that would have been one way to go about it, it would have been a welcomed development. As good as that sounds, it straitjackets the President to pigeonhole one person in an office or the other,” Gbajabiamila explained.

He further elaborated on the potential challenges associated with attaching specific portfolios to the nominees.

He said President Tinubu wanted to retain the freedom to assess the nominees’ suitability for particular roles and, if necessary, adjust their assignments…





Source: Leadership Newspaper