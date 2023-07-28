As Senate Screens Ministerial Nominees





Pinally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was able to beat the 60-day limit for the submission of the list of ministerial nominees just as the Senate was on its way to its first recess.

The list of 28 which is the first batch of the much-anticipated list of ministerial nominees was unveiled yesterday and it wasn’t so surprising after all as it contained some widely speculated names.

President Tinubu, was sworn in as President on May 29, and was required to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29 as mandated by law.

Unlike before, the president could preside over the country as long as he wants, before constituting his cabinet. Former President Muhammadu Buhari could not form his cabinet six months after his inauguration, a first in the nation’s recent political history.

Following this embarrassing scenario, the National Assembly amended the constitution to provide a law mandating presidents to forward the list of ministers to the Senate within 60 days after…





Source: Leadership Newspaper