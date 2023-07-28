FG To Sign Investment Agreement With Foreign Nations





New landmark investment agreements are scheduled to be signed between Nigeria and Multilateral Trade Associations and foreign countries at summit being put together by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both parties have scheduled to host the 2023 LCCI International Business Conference & Expo tagged “Invest Nigeria” with the aim to introduce 10 Unicorn Companies to the Nigerian Economy, Sign landmark investment agreements between Nigeria and other countries.

The highlights of the event will also feature Business Forum headlined by the Presidency, State Government, Diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Leaders of the organised private sector.

There will be a governor’s session before the keynote address, where five State Governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their states and the available incentives.

Also ten Business to Business…





Source: Leadership Newspaper