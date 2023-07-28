Guterres, Kamala Harris Support Nigeria’s Effort In Niger Republic Crisis





In separate telephone conversations with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Abuja, United States Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong support for Nigeria’s efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order in the neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The two leaders also commended the Nigerian President, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for spearheading the peace moves.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, some soldiers from the Presidential Guard had moved to depose President Mohamed Bazoum.

President Tinubu had quickly rejected the threat to democracy in that country, sending a strong delegation to talk with all the parties with a view to restoring constitutional order in Niger.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in her telephone conversation with President Tinubu, at the instance of the US authorities, Harris praised the reform initiatives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper