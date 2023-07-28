Moroccan Football Club President Detained Over 2022 World Cup Ticket Scam





The President of a Moroccan football club, Mohamed Hidaoui, was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with a ticket scandal involving the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hidaoui, the president of Olympique Club de Safi, a first division team, is accused of “attempted fraud and selling tickets at too high a price”, a judicial source told AFP.

Hidaoui, a member of parliament for the National Rally of Independents (RNI), the party of prime minister Aziz Akhannouch, was remanded in custody by a public prosecutor in Casablanca.

A radio sports journalist is being prosecuted for the same offences, but has been released, the judicial source added.

The case caused quite a stir when – at the height of the Atlas Lions’ epic journey in Qatar – many fans who had travelled to Doha found themselves deprived of free tickets promised by the Moroccan Football Federation.

The tickets were sold on the black market at four or five times their face value, according to accounts gathered at the time by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper