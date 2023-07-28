Nnamdi Kanu Disowns Simon Ekpa, Orders End To Sit-at-Home Orders  





The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, declared an end to all sit-at-home orders in the South-East.

Kanu made the declaration in a handwritten letter authorised to his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, to be read out to journalists during a world press conference held in Enugu on Friday.

The IPOB leader unequivocally stated that anyone henceforth engaging in any sit-at-home in the region is no longer his disciple.

Kanu, in a written declaration dated July 24, 2023, which Ejimakor read, followed the refusal of a factional leader of the group, Simon Ekpa, to announce the cancellation and further declaration through his media platforms.

Kanu, however, warned Ekpa to “desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Kanu) to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment”.

The statement read, “Simon, this is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper