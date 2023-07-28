South Africa’s Magaia Declares Fit To Face Argentina





Banyana Banyana’s ‘breadwinner’, Hildah Magaia has been declared fit for today’s group G match against Argentina as South Africa look to get their FIFA Women’s World Cup on track.

Desiree Ellis’s side had to agonizingly watch a 1-0 lead evaporate right in their eyes when they lost 2-1 to Sweden in the opening match. Magaia scored the opener and then injured her wrist in the same match which led to suggestions that she might miss out on the rest of the tournament.

Whether she is ready to play or not, Ellis says whoever she selects knows and understands the weight of responsibility. At the same time, the Banyana mentor does not downplay Magaia’s importance.

“When Hileda gets in front of goal, 9 times out of 10 she will put it in the back of the net and we saw that in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“She’s very influential and versatile and can play in front of the front three and even though sometimes she starts from the left side, she can drift to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper