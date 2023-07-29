COUP D’ ETAT: Tinubu Rallies ECOWAS As Gen Tchiani Emerges Niger Leader





Chairman of ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has begun moves to counter the coup in the Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country.

Accordingly, the Nigerian leader will host a special meeting of the regional leaders today in Abuja.

This is coming just as General Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of Niger’s presidential guard, yesterday declared himself head of a transitional government in the West African country.

Tchiani appointed himself the head of the new military government and head of state just two days after his unit overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

But a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, recalled that President Tinubu, as chairman of ECOWAS, had on Wednesday condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper