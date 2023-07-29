Foundation Partners NDLEA Against Drug Use By Artisans In Imo





Artisans trained in auto mechanic works no doubt dispense energy and time working on vehicles, but not many realise that due to pressure, many take to substance use which breeds abuse.

From panel beaters, mechanics, car electricians, painters, vulcanisers, and several others who earn their living working on vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles, a large number engage in substance use to meet up with physical demands of strength.

Concerned about dependence on drugs, a non-governmental organisation, Achiiv Foundation in conjunction the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the popular Alaba mechanic centre along the busy Aba road last weekend.

Founder of Achiiv and foremost Journalist, Dr Ngozi Duru said the outreach was to expose the people to the dangers of drug abuse and stop use by promising young people.

According to her, several artisans buy and drink sachet spirits, herbs mixture, while many smoke substance ranging from cigarettes, shisha, and others like cannabis,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper