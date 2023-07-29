Kidnapped Baptist Hospital CMD, Staff Regain Freedom In Oyo





The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Baptist Medical Center, Okeho, in Oyo State, Dr. David Lawal, and a staff of the hospital identified as Kafilat, have regained their freedom from abductors.

The victims were abducted at the permanent site of the hospital in Okeho, Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

It was gathered that they were released on Friday night and were received by members of the community around Moshra Gardens, Okeho.

Earlier in the week, the kidnappers reportedly contacted the family of the CMD and demanded for N30million ransom. But the ransom was said to have been negotiated to N5million each on the victims.

However, details about the release of the victims were still sketchy as a the time of this report. It could not be verified if ransom was paid or if the victims were rescued by the Police.





Source: Leadership Newspaper