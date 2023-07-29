Making Extra Income From Spiritual Bookshops





Spiritual bookshops are still relevant and prospective business owners must know how to carve a niche in spiritual bookshop business.

Nigerians who are known to be spiritual will consumer literature that resonates with their beliefs. Whether it is religious books on different faiths, biography of spiritual leaders in Nigeria and across the globe, books from motivational speakers, Holy Bible, Holy Quran and others faith oriented books are items that are in demand. Many think that the culture of reading is fading away in aspect of hardcopy books but it is not true. Everyone reads. Although many people are too lazy to read, others prefer to read online than reading hard copy.

No matter how advance technology is, it definitely cannot completely take the place of books. even online stores such as amazon, Publishdrive, ibooks, Smashwords. Draft2Digital, Create Space, Kobo etc people still buy paperbacks

According to Mrs Ebunoluuwa Kudeti, the retail business of spiritual bookshops…





Source: Leadership Newspaper