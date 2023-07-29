NCAC’s Annual Arts & Crafts Festival Opens September 7





The sixth annual International Arts and Crafts Festival (INAC), of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), is set to hold September 7-9 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The director general of the NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe announced the date at the pre-INAC Dinner, an annual dinner preceding the festival hosting members of the diplomatic, and targeted at sourcing the international communities ideas on how best to enrich the festival.

Speaking at the event Runsewe said in addition to the platform’s aim to network Nigeria’s arts and craft to the world, the new theme ‘Putting Nigeria First’ aims at rekindling Nigerians patriotic spirit and mobilise them towards building a greater Nigeria.

“There is no better platform than this to tell our story. Based on the comments of the 40 ambassadors and 42 countries present at this dinner, saying that it is getting better each year, it also a platform through which ordinary Nigerians network with the world without going to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper