Wema Records Impressive Financial Performance In Half Year 2023





Wema Bank has announced its unaudited results for Half Year ended 30th June 2023.

The financial institution achieved improved performance including Gross Earnings of ₦89.09bn, a y/y increase of 49% (H1 2022: ₦59.59bn). Interest Income up 53% y/y to ₦76.11bn (H1 2022: ₦49.75bn). Non-Interest Income up 32% y/y to ₦12.98bn (H1 2022: ₦9.85bn).

Profit before Tax (PBT) was ₦12.05bn a y/y increase of 97% over the ₦6.13bn reported in H1 2022. Profit after Tax (PAT) also increased y/y by 97% to ₦10.48bn (₦5.30bn in H1 2022).

The bank grew its deposit year to date by 19% as at H1 2023 to ₦1,392.85bn from ₦1,165.93bn reported in FY 2022. Loans and Advances also grew by 20% to ₦627.01bn in H1 2023 from ₦521.43bn in FY, 2022. Income statement (N’bn) H1 2023 H1 2022 (∆).

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni said, “Our H1 2023 results saw significant upsides with profit before and after tax growing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper