Akpabio’s ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ Comment Not Mockery But Readiness For Action – Group





A National Assembly Support Group has said that a comment ‘Let the poor breathe’ made by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during a recent Senate plenary was not an insult but readiness to end masses suffering.

Akpabio, had while presiding over a plenary, used the now viral statement credited President Bola Tinubu, which generated criticisms from some Nigerians, who accused Akpabio of mockery.

But, reacting to the development, the legislative support group in a statement signed by its Conveners Fidelis Sunday, Kabiru Yusuf and Ugochukwu Nzube, said the comment, which was used to halt the hike in electricity tariff, was not a mockery of Nigerians at all.

The group said the Senate President’s comment was misconstrued, noting that Akpabio was very concerned about the plight of the citizens and ready to work to end same.

The statement reads, “The ‘Let the poor breathe’ comment made by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio during a recent plenary was not an insult…





Source: Leadership Newspaper