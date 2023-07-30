BBNaija All Stars: Jury Now To Decide Evictions As Ebuka Announces New Twists





BBNaija All The Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality TV show, which kicked off last Sunday, had a fake eviction show this Sunday night as new twists and turns were introduced into the show.

Television viewers weren’t eager to see any housemate evicted from the House since it was clear that the first eviction show will be fake one, though not to the knowledge of 18 housemates as Adekunle, the Head of House, was naturally immuned from eviction and Mercy Eke, who found the black envelope last Monday, got immunity from tonight eviction.

The show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced a new twist during the fake eviction show. He announced that in the current season of the show, a judge or a jury would be introduced into this ‘All Stars Edition’ and the jury will determine who will be evicted at every eviction show on Sundays. Previously, votes by viewers had been responsible for saving or evicting a housemate from the House.

Also, he announced that the ‘black envelope’ will be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper