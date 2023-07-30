Be Conscious About Coup In Niger, Anyaoku Warns Federal Govt





Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has warned the Federal Government to be conscious of the coup d’etat in its northern neighbor, the Republic of Niger, saying that the elements involved in destabilization of Niger are not far from Nigeria.

The former Nigerian Minister of External Affairs, who condemned the coup, said this in an interview with reporters during the 5th Annual Lecture/Conference of the Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN), themed ‘Examining the Nexus between Foreign Policy Goals and Democratic Governance’ which held in Abuja on Thursday.

Anyaoku, who expressed surprise at the coup, said “Well what had happened in Niger should be of major concern to us here in Nigeria, on a number of grounds. The first is that we thought that we have seen the end of military coup d’etat, and end of unconstitutional change of government in West Africa”.

According to him, “We should also work towards putting Niger…





Source: Leadership Newspaper