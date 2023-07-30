Coup: Ugochinyere Tasks ECOWAS On Military Action In Niger





A member of House of Representatives representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has advocated for a military action to sack the coupists in Niger Republic and restore the democratically elected government in the West Africa country.

Ugochinyere, who made the call at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, commended the chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States ( ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, and other Heads of Government in the West African sub-region for their efforts to restore constitutional democracy in Niger.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker stated that sanctions pronounced against the coupists were not enough, stating that it was imperative for ECOWAS to send a strong military force to Niger to oust the coupists and restore democracy in the country.

” am commending the ECOWAS Heads of State led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the series of meetings they have had in the last few days towards finding the easy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper