Ministerial List: Balancing Politics And Technocracy





After months of intense speculation and political maneuvering, President Bola Tinubu has finally unveiled the much-awaited ministerial list for Nigeria.

The release, however, left many questions unanswered, as only 28 names were presented, leaving 10 states without representation in the current list. Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, and Zamfara are among the states eagerly awaiting ministerial nominations.

According to the Nigerian constitution, each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is entitled to have a minister. Additionally, the President can appoint six more ministers, one from each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The current list has raised concerns about the equitable representation of states and geopolitical zones in the federal government.

The 28 ministerial nominees have elicited mixed reactions from the public. Among them are Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi), Mohammed Dangiwa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper