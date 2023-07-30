Pick Qualified FCT Person As Minister – Ifije





As natives of the FCT look up to the Tinubu administration to be the first to select an Abuja native to represent them in his cabinet to bring the government closer to the people, a media consultant and political analyst, Mathias Ifije, has urged Tinubu to select the most qualified people, saying experience and character should be considered as requisites.

Ifije who listed names like Amb. Ayuba Jacob Ngbako, Hon. Bitrus Zephaniah Jisalo, Hon. Zakari Angulu Dobi, and Sen. Usman Jubrin Wowo, said anyone among them could easily fit for the FCT ministerial position.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP at the weekend, he said; “For example, the experience of Amb. Ayuba Jacob Ngbako who is a grassroots politician speaks for itself. He was born in 1959 and is a Gbagyi native of the FCT. He has been an astute public servant and diplomat, having served as Nigeria’s ambassador to The Gambia. He has over 30 years of business and political experience.

Source: Leadership Newspaper